From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied its involvement in the killing of the INEC staff at Ihitte Uboma iun Imo State.

A statement by the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful condemned the incident and vowed to catch all those behind in the attack.

Powerful has fingered politicians as masterminds of the security challenges in the Sout-East. He said: “We strongly condemn the attack on INEC staff at Ihite Uboma LGA of Imo State. We are also warning these traitors and enemies of Biafra behind these barbaric attacks to stop or be ready to reap the reward of their atrocities.

“IPOB cannot afford to allow them to continue to terrorise our people or demonise our peaceful organisation as some uninformed people point fingers at us.

“IPOB is not happy with these criminal activities going on in our region because we don’t want this to continue and we are going to expose those behind this evil in the region. We have made it clear to the public severally that IPOB members are not unknown gunmen and we cannot be because we have objective which is to restore Biafra as a free, independent and sovereign nation.

“Anybody who is involved in this evil act on INEC officers at Ihite Uboma LGA will pay dearly. The masterminds are being sponsored by unfortunate politicians thinking they can jeopardise our decision to make Biafra freedom a reality,” Powerful explained.