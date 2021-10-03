South East self-determination group, the Indigenous Peoples Biafra (IPOB) has begun moves to enlist the support of Yoruba and other agitators for its planned one month sit-at- home if Nnamdi Kanu is not brought to court on October 21

The IPOB leader is facing charges bordering on treason and terrorism. He has been in detention at a DSS facility since he was arrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria several weeks ago.

A statement by IPOBs spokesman, Emma Powerful, yesterday, said: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), request our brothers and sisters in Oduduwa republic and Middle Belt including Igbo and Biafra businessmen and women, traders who is doing business outside Biafraland to shut down his or her business to demonstrate our resolve for the emergence of our new nation Biafra and support for our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and others who are facing similar fate with us to join us in sympathy protest.

“All lovers of Biafra including Christian communities in the North and other parts of Nigeria, who receive unnecessary humiliation, intimidation and killings from Fulani terrorists, bandits and murderous herdsmen should understand that time has come for all victims of Fulani impunity and atrocities to unite together for resistance. We need to put our differences behind us and rise as one people to defend our ancestral land against our common enemy and show Fulani and their cohorts that Nigeria belongs to all of us all and any Biafra man residents in Kano, Kaduna, Jos, Jigawa, and other parts of the North and western parts of Nigeria must shut down their shops in support of this fight for freedom and release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We advise all oppressed people in Nigeria to be prepared for the one month sit-at-home if the Federal Government and the Department of State Services fail to produce Nnamdi Kanu in court on the next court adjourned date….

“We cannot afford to abandon him at this point after sacrificing so much for us all. We must not fail to understand that the Federal Government dread Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Ighoho two heroes for freedom, and that is why it wants to keep them out of circulation but we must resist the evil plot. Every indigenous nationality in Nigeria has experienced one form of intimidation and humiliation from Fulani hegemony since 1960 till date. It is now time to end our captivity.”

