From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The frosty relationship between the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo, resonated yesterday as the Biafra agitator group alleged Dokubo is hired to kill its members in Imo State.

A statement by the spokesperson of IPOB, Emma Powerful, further alleged that Dokubo recruited his men from Izon who he claimed have been killing innocent youths in the state. He warned that his group was running out of patient as in no distant time, they would get back at Dokubo and his men.

“Asari Dokubo being somebody who hates Ndigbo and Biafra agitation championed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members worldwide brought out his criminal gang to kill innocent Biafrans in Imo State in the name of chasing IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu.

“Therefore we are warning Izon people to caution Asari Dokubo. If Nigeria Government with all their military arsenal can’t stop IPOB, Asari Dokubo and his criminal gangs from kalabari are small fry to IPOB.

“Now that Asari Dokubo is displaying his ignorance and killing skills on our innocent citizens, nobody should blame IPOB when we lunch offensive attack against him and his Kalabari criminals in Imo State who followed him because we must get them.

“We are being restrained by blood ties between Izon and Igbos are the same because blood is ticker than water but such restrain is not permanent.

“However, when we come after Asari Dokubo and his criminal gangs operating in Imo State, Biafrans should know that IPOB don’t have problems with our Izon brethren, the problem are not Izon people but Asari Dokubo and his criminal gangs,” Powerful warned.