Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

As the whole world continues to mourn the loss of Ezekiel Izuogu, mainstream Igbo pressure groups, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) have expressed their sadness over the demise.

IPOB in its own press statement by the group’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful described his death as great lost to Biafra.

He noted that his technological prowess was never utilised by Nigeria. “Nigeria is should have been grateful to such an Igbo son who was the first to manufacture a car in Nigeria, but because he is a Biafra, they never allowed him to see the light of his dream.

“But we Biafrans would continue to remember him and his family, we would not forget what usefulness he would have been to us if Biafra is achieved” Powerful said.

Also, MASSOB through its leader, Uchenna Madu said “His death was a huge physical loss to the people of Biafra and Africa in general. He is a patriotic Biafran that will forever be honoured and celebrated.

He added “The administration of General Sani Abacha and other successive governments of Nigeria frustrated his technological ingenuity that was deeply rooted in in his Igboistic nature and aspirations, his death is being celebrated by the dormant and unprogressive brains of Hausa Fulani who taught they have killed his V-600 vision and other technological advancements.

“Though MASSOB mourns his physical loss but his technological ingenuity, political aspirations and economical stability of Biafra land are still intact, soon the reminders of Ezekiel Izuogu will manifest.

“MASSOB rejects the hypocritical and subtle condolences of Nigeria federal government led by President Mohammadu Buhari. What mould and shaped Ezekiel Izuogu is not dead, the spirit of Biafranism and ingenuity of Igbo man can never die.

” He is a patriotic and indefatigable Igbo man whose love for his Igboism have no match, his desire to project Igboism and unquenchable love for Igbo can never cease even in his transition.

“Even though Nigeria rejected and consciously failed to project his V-600 locally made car in 1997, even before India manufactured their first locally made car called “INDI” because he is an Igbo man, Ezekiel Izuogu also rejected the fortune offer from South Africa government to establish his Izuogu Motor Manufacturing company in Pretoria. He is a true Biafran that love to promote his Biafranism in Biafra soil.” Madu stated.