From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Movement of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB)/Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) has said establishment of Eastern Security Network (ESN) by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is to sabotage the norm of non-violent organisation to Biafra struggle.

The group said Eze Igbo gburugburu Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and its leader, Ralph Uwazuruike, who started the struggle for Biafra independence, vowed to use non-violent means to achieve their aims and objectives.

Head of Information of MASSOB-BIM in Anambra North, Charles Igbokwe, in a statement, said the creating of security outfit bearing weapon was deviating from the original norm by the founding fathers to shedding of blood.

He said the Biafra struggle, under Uwazuruike, will remain peaceful and non-violent as admonished by Ojukwu, stressing that the peaceful and non-violent approach remain the best way to actualise Biafra.

He said: “Whoever said he loves Biafra more than Ojukwu and Uwazuruike is a lier. It was very hard for Ojukwu to support Uwazuruike when he started his non-violence programme of actualising Biafra in 1999.

“Ojukwu said he didn’t want any blood shed again until Uwazuruike proved him beyond reasonable doubt that he is capable and would never deviate from non-violent to violence with a promise.

“It was then that Uwazuruike registered and assured the international communities and UN that Biafra will be non-violent. Since then, we have been following non-violent programme from MASSOB to BIM, from BIM to BIG and adheres to the guidelines from the international communities like UNPO.

“So, Eastern security is a sabotage to the Biafra struggle. Any group or organisation in the name of Biafra that carries weapon is not among us therefore they are not with us they are saboteurs.”

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had recently launched a security network which he said was to combat kidnapping, herdsmen menace, bandits and other crimes in the South East and parts of South South.

He said the essence of establishing the security network was to protect the people of the area since the governors have allegedly failed in protecting the lives and property of the people.

“We cannot watch our fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters to be slaughtered by Fulani herdsmen terrorists who have the mandate of their leaders to eliminate us and take over our territory. We are determined to secure our territory from any attack,” Kanu said.