From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum has hailed the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB)’s decision to file criminal and terrorism charges against Simon Ekpa in Finland describing the action as a good step in the right direction and a welcome development.

APGA Media Warriors Forum National Coordinator, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe who made the commendation in a press statement issued in Awka yesterday said the IPOB leadership deserves commendation for taking the bull by the horn against Ekpa and his activities.

Obigwe said Ekpa should be held responsible for the killings and other heinous crimes in Igbo land and he should be made to pay for his alleged evil deeds.

‘Chika Edoziem, IPOB DOS and the entire leadership of IPOB have proven to the whole world that they are not supporters of evil by first exposing Simon Ekpa as the brain behind the killings in Igbo land and their second step of filling criminal charges against him in Finland is a way of making the general public to know that they are not framing him up’

‘Simon Ekpa is inhuman and he does not deserve to be walking freely in Finland. Igbo leaders must do the needful of teaming up with IPOB to get justice for those that lost their lives to Ekpa’s instigated killings. They should finance the case so that he will pay for his crimes against humanity. This is a man that denounced Nnamdi Kanu, insulted Mazi Chika Edoziem and Barr Ifeanyi Ejiofor that is Nnamdi Kanu close confidant.’

‘Their offence is that they are not in support of Simon Ekpa criminal activities. Another offence they committed against him is that they communicated Nnamdi Kanu’s decision to Igbos that they should end the senseless every Monday sit at home because of the devastating effect the sit at home is having on Igbo economy.’

Obigwe painfully stated that Ekpa has been the only one vocally encouraging people to continue sitting at home every Monday and at the same time also instigating criminals to be terrorising the whole of Igbo land every Monday and other days.

He said all hands must be on the desk to ensure that the charges pressed against Ekpa by IPOB in Finland yields the desired fruitful result.

‘I said it before that Ekpa cannot be in the comfort of his house in Finland and be instigating violence, killings and maiming in Igbo land. He has taken more than required and should face prosecution.’ He concluded.