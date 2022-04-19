From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum has hailed the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB)’s decision to file criminal and terrorism charges against Simon Ekpa, in Finland. The party’s media forum said the action was a good step in the right direction and a welcome development.

Its National Coordinator, Chinedu Obigwe, in a statement issued in Awka, yesterday, said the IPOB leadership deserves commendation for taking the bull by the horn against Ekpa and his activities.

He said Ekpa should be held responsible for the killings and other heinous crimes in Igbo land and should be made to pay for his alleged evil deeds.

“IPOB DOS, Chika Edoziem, and the entire leadership of IPOB have proven to the whole world that they are not supporters of evil, by first exposing Simon Ekpa as the brain behind the killings in Igbo land; and their second step of filing criminal charges against him in Finland is a way of making the general public to know that they are not framing him up.

“Simon Ekpa is inhuman and he does not deserve to be walking freely in Finland. Igbo leaders must do the needful by teaming up with IPOB to get justice for those who lost their lives to Ekpa’s instigated killings. They should finance the case, so that he will pay for his crimes against humanity. This is a man that denounced Nnamdi Kanu, insulted Mazi Chika Edoziem and Barr Ifeanyi Ejiofor who is Nnamdi Kanu’s close confidant.

“Their offence is that they are not in support of Simon Ekpa’s criminal activities. Another offence they committed against him is that they communicated Nnamdi Kanu’s decision to Igbo that they should end the senseless every Monday sit-at-home because of the devastating effect the order is having on the Igbo economy.”

Obigwe painfully stated that Ekpa has been the only one vocally encouraging people to continue sitting at home every Monday and, at the same time, instigating criminals to be terrorising the whole of Igbo land every Monday and other days.

He said all hands must be on deck to ensure that the charges pressed against Ekpa by IPOB in Finland yield the desired result.