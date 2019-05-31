Tony John, Port Harcourt

The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday, was a flop in Port Harcourt and other cities in Rivers State.

Checks by Daily Sun revealed that shops in Port Harcourt and other cities, opened for business activities, unlike other years when the order paralysed business activities. The downpour across the state, did not force residents to stay indoors.

When Daily Sun visited popular business areas in Port Harcourt, predominantly occupied by traders from the South East, like Ikoku (motor parts zone), Okija (electrical appliances), Mile 3 and Mile 4 (Tiles) and Ojoto (Motor tyres), most of the shops were opened for business.

In Oyigbo Local Government Area, which is the city prone to Biafra agitation in Rivers, the compliance was about 25 per cent. Some shop owners, who spoke to the reporter, said they did not ignore IPOB’s order, but that they opened their shops for skeletal transactions, having observed Democracy Day public holiday, which affected businesses on Monday, coupled with the early morning downpour in the state.

A motor parts dealer at Ikoku and an IPOB member, Uchenna Dike, said he opened shop because he has customers he would not want to lose because of their steady patronage.

“I am a strong member of IPOB. I don’t hide myself and feelings. But, I came to the market because there are some of my customers, who said they will come to purchase some goods. So, I wouldn’t want to lose them. That does not mean I ignored the order. Once I attend to them, I will lock up and go home,” Dike stated.

Meanwhile, there was steady patrol of major roads in Port Harcourt by policemen, to forestall breakdown of law and order. Also, some security vehicles were positioned at some strategic places in the state capital.