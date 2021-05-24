By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Iposu Chieftaincy family in Epe Division, has decried the invasion of its land by Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, the Oloja of Epeland.

Spokesperson of Iposu family, Mr, Sharafadeen Iposu, while addressing the media on Sunday, in Epe, condemned the illegal encroachment of Animashaun on various family lands in the community, calling on the State Government to call the monarch to order.

Iposu cautioned the traditional ruler to stop threats against the family for peace to reign in the town.

According to him, the land in dispute had since been settled in the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1982 in the case of A.R Mogaji Vrs Solomon and others.

Iposu said that the land in question belongs to the Iposu family which Supreme court judgment had validated and affirmed the family claim as the rightful owner of the land since 1927.

“I see no reason why a traditional ruler will be encroaching into family lands that have valid documents. This illegal act needs to be stopped by the traditional ruler.

We want Animashaun, the Oloja of Epeland to challenge the family in court for his claim of the land and present his documents to show his claims of ownership, “ he said.

Responding, Animashaun denied the allegation, saying the matter was already in court, urging the aggrieved family to wait for the court judgment