By Adewale Sanyaolu

Iposu Chieftaincy Family of Epe and Lagos has appointed Chief Lateef Olawale Mogaji as the Olori Ebi (Head) of the Family.

Mr. S. O. Ojobaro, Publicity Relations Officer of IPOSU Chieftaincy Family disclosed this in a statement issued at the weekend.

Mogaji succeeds Prof S.O. Talabi, who acted in same capacity for over one year.

The choice of Mogaji who is a Chartered Insurance Practitioner and Political bigwig in the politics of Lagos was based on his steadfastness, courage and principle for always standing in the course of truth and justice.

He left African Alliance Insurance Company in the year 90’s as an assistant manager and established his own brokerage firm Preferred Insurance Brokers Limited.

He was one time Deputy State Secretary of the Democratic Party of Nigeria (DPN), Vice Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos East Senatorial District 1998-1999, State Secretary 1999-2007.

He left People’s Democratic Party in 2011 to join Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and currently a Chieftain of All Peoples Congress (APC).

In 2001 he was appointed a member of the board of Directors of National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria (NICON), he later got appointed to the Boards of Nigeria Export and Import Bank (NEXIM) and the Federal Medical Centre Asaba.

In 2012, he was appointed as the Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Commission.

Traditionally, Mogaji is the Otun Balogun of Epe kingdom.

He is happily married with children.