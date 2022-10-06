From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Old Students Association of Ipoti High School, Ipoti-Ekiti in Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State, has appealed to the state government to reinstate the boarding system in the school.

The association which hinted that the school had enjoyed a functional boarding system for years, expressed sadness at the sudden removal of the same from the school.

Mrs Monisola Iselowo-Olajide, a member of the association and chairman of the 50th-anniversary planning committee, made this known to newsmen ahead of the golden jubilee anniversary of the school.

Justifying the appeal, Iselowo-Olajide, explained that the boarding system which was formally in place in the school before it was abolished, would in no small measure improve the standard of education in the area.

She affirmed that the boarding system enhances the increase in enrolment figure and as well guarantees academic excellence, adding that, ” parents are more comfortable and convenient bringing their wards to the boarding school.”

She noted that the secondary school in the last fifty years has witnessed unprecedented facelifts across all areas, including the qualities of graduates from the school who are making waves in their chosen careers.

Iselowo-Olajide disclosed that as part of activities marking the golden jubilee celebration slated for October 14, there will be a three-day event including a novelty football match, medical intervention and career talk by Professor Ajibade Oyinloye.

She added that the old students would also be using the celebration to commission projects such as classroom building, with offices, tables and chairs for the students.

The committee chairman maintained that the contributions of the old students to the development and successes recorded by the school in the last few years cannot be overemphasised, saying the government alone cannot be left to handle education in the country.

According to her, ” During the grand finale, we will be commissioning various self-help projects, including a 4-classroom building with four offices and toilets, 390 chairs and lockers, new school gate, corners lodge and provision of anniversary vests for a student population of 665 free of charge.

“It is a new dawn at Ipoti High School and it is no exaggeration to say it is the best secondary school in the entire Ijero LGA in terms of the physical structure and academic performance, the laurels garnered over the years are evident.

“Notwithstanding, the great stakeholders of the school are not happy that a school that had enjoyed a full boarding system for years suddenly got removed from the system without any reason to justify the action. We have the space, capacity and all that it takes to run a boarding system.

“We the old students are ready to take the gauntlet, we have all engaged in self-help projects for the progress and greatness of our Alma Mater and we cannot be tired.

“We are, therefore, seizing the opportunity offered by the celebration of our 50th anniversary to ask and plead for the return of the boarding system to Ipoti High School.”

Speaking, the chairman of the school-based management committee and a member of the association, Bode Agbeleye, said they are committed to the development of the school, adding that they would continue to galvanise all old students for them to give back to their alma mater.

On her part, the school principal, Mrs Felicia Omoniyi, commended the old students for their numerous investments and interventions in the school, saying, ” they have practically changed the face of the school.”