George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The leadership of the Owerri zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has vowed that never to back down on its rejection of the integrated payroll and personal information system ( IPPIS).

It warned that the industrial action would continue until the Federal Government reverts its decision.

The zone said contrary to claims by the Federal Government that IPPIS was meant to eliminate corruption in universities, it is actually aimed at destroying the autonmony of the university and to vest same in the office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

The zonal coordinator, ASUU Owerri, Uzo Onyebiama, who stated this at a press conference in Owerri, Imo State, yesterday, maintained that the union would not be deterred by the seizure of salaries of members and intimidation by the Federal Government.

“IPPIS has become abnoxious instrument for stripping the governing councils of universities of their powers and responsibilities and removing the hard won autonomies of universities. The issue of autonmony is critical to the survival of our universities as institutions for intellectual freedom and development of course dear country.

“The universities miscellaneous Act as variously amended provided that powers of the governing councils shall be exercised as in the laws and statutes of each university and to that extent establishment circulars that are inconsistent with laws and statues of universities shall not apply to the University.”

Onyebiama challenged the Accountant General of the Federation to publish names and amount purportedly paid out to the so-called 60,000 ghost workers eliminated since 2014 and evidence of recovery and prosecution of the ghost workers.