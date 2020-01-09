Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

After an hour meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has kept mum on details.

The Union’s National President, Biodun Ogunyemi, led his colleagues to the meeting which started at 3 pm and ended at a few minutes after 4 pm.

Ogunyemi, accompanied by ASUU Vice President Victor Osodeke and other members of the leadership of the Union, submitted a presentation to President Buhari.

The meeting is believed to have focused on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

ASUU had kicked against its inclusion on IPPIS which is a directive from President Buhari.

A faction of the union, Congress of University Academics (CONUA), has, however, mandated its members to comply with the Federal Government’s directive; and while some universities have complied with the directive, others are yet to do so because of ASUU’s stance.

President Buhari had directed that all ministries, departments, agencies of government, including staff of the Police, the Armed Forces and educational institutions be included in the IPPIS.

The Union had developed an alternative solution called University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), which it claims is equivalent to the IPPIS.

Buhari had during the 2020 budget presentation at the National Assembly on October 8, 2019, ordered all public sector workers to register for the IPPIS to save cost and fight corruption.