Tony Osauzo, Benin and Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ilorin chapter, yesterday told its members to disregard the order of the Federal Government to enrol on Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The union, which took the decision at a congress warned that any attempt by the Federal Government to stop salaries would be resisted with the activation of a total showdown.

Chairperson of ASUU in UNILORIN, Prof. Moyo Ajao, in a statement, asked the Accountant General of the Federation to stop wasting tax payer’s money in placing propaganda and misinformation in the public domain.

Ajao, who signed the congress resolution enjoined the Federal Government to address the challenges raised by the union on the ‘mere spreadsheet’ presented to it by its IPPIS contractor.

The congress resolved that the union would not be cajoled or forced into the scheme.

“ASUU, as a responsible union, is committed to university autonomy vis-a-vis council roles in our universities, legal and technical implications of enrolling its members on IPPIS and that FG should rather address challenges raised on the mere spread sheet presented by its contractor as IPPIS template.”

In a related development, the Benin zonal coordinator of ASUU, Fred Esumen, said if the Federal Government sanctions its members who did not enrol by October 31, it would embark on “no pay, no work.”

He issued the threat after an enlarged meeting of the zone at the Ugbowo Campus of the University of Benin.

He declared that the IPPIS policy was a mere directive which cannot and should not take precedence over the law.

“I do not know the policy that they want to implement. Don’t pay, we also have our policy of no pay, no work. That is why the mobilisation of our members is ongoing. You know ASUU does not just wake up and commence an action”, he said.

He ruled out legal option in the pursuit of justice, alleging that government does not honour agreement.