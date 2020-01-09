Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with the leadership of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU).

The meeting is believed to be connected to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). ASUU had kicked against its inclusion on IPPIS which is a directive from President Buhari. While some universities have complied with the directive, others are yet to do so because of ASUU’s stance.

President Buhari had directed that all ministries, departments, agencies of the federal government, including staff of the Police, Armed Forces and educational institutions, be included in the IPPIS.