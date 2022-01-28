From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Head of Service (HoS) of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, yesterday, disclosed the Federal Government will save about N120 billion from cleaning the human resource data on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) as one of the benefits of Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 to 2025 (FCSSIP 25).

The federal executive council had, last December, approved FCSSIP 25, stressing that the strategy is aimed at breaking away from the old to a new paradigm of productive, world-class civil service for accelerated national development.

Yemi-Esan made the disclosure in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the 43rd meeting of the National Council on Establishments (NCE).

She said the accruals will follow the implementation of the six priority aspects of the new plan.

In addition, she said the implementation will improve the overall transparency and the administration of human resources as the Federal Government is expected to save about N4.5 billion yearly from digitising content in all ministries department and agencies (MDAs) as well as improve content sharing.

The HoS stressed that about 64,000 civil servants will be trained through the revamped core modules of Smart P, resulting in improved skills and competencies.

“We are also working on development of 500 civil servants as future leaders through the Lead-P programmme. Also, there will be a performance management system, which would have been institutionalised in 42 ministries, and the extra ministerial departments. “At the end, we expect that we would have held at least four annual public service innovation competitions, which would have led to a cultivation of ideas, technologies and ventures that will improve the workspace and service delivery. And finally, it is expected that 500 houses annually will be delivered to civil servants to enhance their living standards,” she said.

All the permanent secretaries from the 36 states of the federation, council officials, delegates, directors in the federal and state civil services and chief executives of government agencies, which make up the NCE are meeting in Abuja to consider the various memoranda for the council.

In addition, all the previous resolutions of the council that pertained to the creation of new cadres, enhanced entry points, introduction of new certificates, re-designation of cadres among others, being reviewed would be included in the revised schemes of service when finalised.

It is expected that the council would have concluded work on the new schemes of service by the second quarter of the year leading to production of a comprehensive reference document for all cadres in the civil service, as well as reduce the numerous requests for clarifications and interpretations on various establishments’ matters.