Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Federal University of Lafia Chapter has called on the Federal Government to suspend the payment of the salaries of its members under the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) due to irregularities.

This was contained in a statement today Wednesday jointly signed by Comrade Monday Sarki and Comrade Bazam Abubakar, Chairman and Secretary of the union and made available to newsmen in Lafia, the State capital.

According to the statement, the union had initially thrown its support for the IPPIS, but had to reverse now due to irregularities in the payments of their five months salaries.

“various irregularities noticed in the payment of salaries of its members from February to date as part of the reasons the union was calling for the suspension.

“Peculiarities identified by their national leadership before the implementation of IPPIS were disregarded”.

The statement pointed out that the implementation of the new payment regime has brought untold hardships to its members..

It has listed the shortcomings to includes; underpayments, omission of names of some members from the payment platform.

Others are; exclusion of the Earned Allowance, non payment of arrears of the new National Minimum Wage and non remittance of third party deductions such as check-off dues, cooperative amongst other.

These developments, the statement said, have brewed tension and dissatisfaction among SSANU members in the university as far as the implementation of the IPPIS was concerned.

The statement, therefore, called on the Federal Government to direct the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to address the issues raised to ensure industrial harmony.