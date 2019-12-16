Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has called on the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to find a meeting point on the issue of enrolment of members of ASUU on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Speaking on the feud between Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities over the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS), the director-general of NECA, Timothy Olawale, impressed on the federal government and ASUU to find a common ground on the issue that has lingered on for months” while urging both parties not to allow it degenerate into an industrial action that will further cripple and slow down the education sector of the country.

“There are procedures to resolve disagreements in our industrial relations system and either party can initiate the process,” he said.

Olawale further stated that both the federal government and ASUU have their respective views and positions, which is quite understandable.

He however reasoned that it is very critical and important for both parties to find a meeting point on the issue, adding that the nation’s educational system needs to be protected against unwarranted disruption as the interest of the students and the society should also be considered.

While appreciating the importance of implementing IPPIS, the NECA boss also stressed the peculiarity of the university system, particularly, the nature of the work of Academics as it might not be so suitable for IPPIS.

He noted that such therefore calls for further consultations between both parties in order to resolve the issue.

In the unlikely event that dialogue had broken down irretrievably, Dr. Olawale urged the parties to be guided by the Labour Laws and approach the National Industrial Court of Nigeria for a pronouncement in order to save the education sector from an imminent industrial action.