Bimbola Oyesola

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, called for an urgent stakeholders’ meeting of all relevant ministries and affected trade unions to resolve the challenges associated with the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in a letter to Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Shamshuna, warned that failure to do so, could lead to the inability of the union to assist in guaranteeing industrial harmony in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

Wabba said urgent steps must be taken to address other non-IPPIS issues of conditions of service of workers in the tertiary education sub-sector. He said the union hosted a meeting of all members in the educational sector which had challenges with the implementation of IPPIS.