Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Following the outcry from personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at the Headquarters and State commands over deduction made from some staff salaries due to Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) error, NSCDC Commandant General (CG) Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has directed an immediate refund to the affected staff.

The CG gave the detective to the Cooperative President, Ahmed Pai, when he briefed him about the overdeductions.

About 7,067 personnel who were affected with the abnormal deductions in their February salaries would soon get their monies back, he indicated.

In a statement issued by the NSCDC spokesman Emmanuel Okeh in Abuja, the CG said the Director of IPPIS, who happens to be aware of the double deduction after being briefed by Pai, should make the refunds.

Pai said: “We discovered our February salary was over deducted by IPPIS and following the outcries from personnel at the Headquarters and State commands, we immediately made enquiries and realised our February schedule forwarded to IPPIS was merged with January which resulted to double entry and most of the personnel were affected by the over deduction.

“However, based on the directive of the CG, a leader who is much more concerned with staff welfare, we call for the schedule implemented and identified about 7,067 personnel were affected with the abnormal, outrageous deduction which we followed up and it was reversed by IPPIS.”

According to him, the “CG directed straightaway for the payment of refund to the affected personnel while he looks forward to the release of the remittance from the office of the Director of IPPIS who happens to be aware of the double deduction after being briefed by Pai.”

He assured all personnel to be calm and law-abiding as the finance section is making frantic efforts in matching to the various banks to refund those affected.”