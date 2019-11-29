Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representative, yesterday, resolved to intervene in the conflict between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) in federal universities.

Consequently, the House directed its committees on Finance, Education and Labour and Productivity to intervene in the dispute, with a view to identifying the cause of the misunderstanding and resolving the issue amicably.

The committees are expected to report back to the House in two weeks for further legislative actions.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Abbas Tajudeen, under matters of urgent public importance, on “the urgent need for the House to intervene in the brewing crisis between the federal government and ASUU on the implementation of IPPIS in Federal Universities.”

Tajudeen, in his lead debate, informed the House that ASUU has been on a war path with the federal government over the implementation of IPPIS in federal universities.

The lawmaker expressed worry that ASUU has threatened to go on strike, if the government attempts to enforce the implementation of the policy in the federaI universities.

Tajudeen noted that ASUU is opposed to the policy on the grounds that apart from lacking legal backing, it is also at variance with the autonomy of the universities.

He noted that though IPPIS, which was conceptualised in October 2006 by the Federal Government as part of its reform programme, has been effective in curbing the malaise of ghost workers, there is need to find a middle ground between the government and ASUU.