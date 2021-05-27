Ipswich Town have been priced out of a summer deal for ex-England ace Jermain Defoe, we understand.

It’s been reported this afternoon, by footballinsider247, that the Blues are lining up an ‘ambitious move’ for the 38-year-old now that his contract at Rangers has expired.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that the former West Ham, Tottenham and Sunderland hotshot is a player who has been discussed by the Ipswich hierarchy as the club’s new US-based owners look to generate excitement ahead of a third successive campaign at League One level.

However, very quickly it became apparent that the deal was not financially viable. Defoe is understood to have been on £35k-a-week at Ibrox and, though Ipswich now have spending power, they will be restricted to spending 60% of income on wages next season under the Salary Cost Management Protocol rules.

Defoe, who turns 39 in October, has scored more than 300 goals in a career spanning more than 20 years.

The 57-cap England international netted seven times in five starts and 15 substitute appearances for Rangers in the season just gone, helping Steven Gerrard’s men to the title – the club’s first in a decade.