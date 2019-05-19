Akwa Ibom State has added another feather to its already hugely decorated cap as the Director of Sports in the State Ministry of Youth and Sports, Coach Lawrence Tom Iquaibom, has been appointed Chairman, Technical and Development Commission by the Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC.

A letter of appointment signed by the Secretary-General, Mr. Olabanji Oladapo, on behalf of the Executive Board of NOC, indicates that Iquaibom’s latest appointment is in recognition of his ‘contributions to the development of Nigerian sports and the Olympic Movement’.

Mr. Iquaibom, who was a weight-lifting gold medalist at the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland, New Zealand as well as a gold medalist at each of the 1983 and 1985 Commonwealth Championships in Valetta, Malta and Apia, Western Samoa respectively, thus becomes Akwa Ibom State’s most decorated and most widely travelled sports administrator following his numerous previous national and international appointments.

As Chairman of Technical and Development Commission, Mr. Iquaibom, who is also an International Weight-Lifting Federation Category One Referee as well as Member, Technical Committee of African Weight-Lifting Federation, is expected to monitor the performance of Nigerian Athletes, produce a Code of Conduct for Athletes as well as plan and implement programmes of the NOC among other assignments.

Also appointed by the NOC is the Head of Coaching Department of the State Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mrs. Catherine Ewa, who has been appointed as Member, Women Commission of the Nigeria Olympic Committee. Their appointments take immediate effect.