Maduka Nweke and Chinwendu Obienyi

Residents under the aegis of Property Owners Residents Association (PORA) Ira Nla, community in Ajah, Lagos state, have called on the state government to intervene in opening up the blocked entry and exit point of the community by one Alhaja Amatullah Ajibola.

The Community had alleged that Alhaja Ajibola, the wife to Justice Bola Ajibola, had blocked the entry and exit point which was adjacent to her own property in the community.

But in an interview with Daily Sun, Leader, PORA, Irala Community, Sir Chima, explained that the blocked entry and exit is the only strategic route in and out of the community hence their call on the Lagos state government to intervene to open the access road.

However, in response, Solicitors to Alhaja Ajibola stated that the action that led to the blocking of the entry and exit point was done by Equinox Nigeria Limited, a private limited liability company duly incorporated in Nigeria under the Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with its address at No. 61, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, on the temporary road passing across part of its portions of land measuring 10.024 hectares lying, being and situate at Ira- Nla in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos. In that regards, they said the aforesaid Equinox Nigeria Limited is a distinct and separate entity from the Alhaja mentioned.

Meanwhile, spokeman of the community has advocated an urgent review of laws on land ownership in Nigeria.

However, efforts to contact Alhaja Amatula Ajibola for comments proved abortive as no one in the community was willing to drop the link.