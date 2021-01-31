From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Nigeria’s newly-appointed Service Chiefs on Sunday arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital and theatre of the counter-Boko Haram operations for a one-day visit.

It was the first official engagement since their appointment by the President last Tuesday.

The Service Chiefs led by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Isiaka Amao and Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, arrived the Air Force Base in Maiduguri at about 1:05 pm.

They immediately proceeded to the Theatre Command Headquarters, Operation Lafiya Dole, where they received briefings from the Theatre Commander and other commanders in the theatre.

