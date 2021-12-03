Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has solicited the support of journalists to end insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other security challenges with positive reportage. He was speaking at a capacity building workshop with theme: “The Role of Defence Correspondents in enhancing National Security: Imperatives of conflict sensitive communication.”

Represented by Chief of Defence, Administration, Defence Headquarters, Rear Admiral AB Adamu, Irabor noted: “The conventional and asymmetric security challenges ranging from insurgency, terrorism, armed banditry, militancy, cattle rustling, communal clashes, kidnapping and other sundry crimes demand whole of government and whole of society approach.”

He said defence correspondents have the duty to align with military operations and “use their reportage to galvanize support for military operations aimed at bring sustainable national unity and peaceful coexistence among the citizenry.

“Journalists covering the defence beat should be able to understand the nuances and technicalities involved in military operations as the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in synergy with security agencies strives to restore lasting peace in all the troubled parts of the country.

“The workshop has come at an auspicious period in our nation’s history as collective approach is required to surmount the myriads of security challenges being experienced in some parts of the country.”

He said the workshop would facilitate the needed discourse towards identifying viable media approach and collaboration, which would support the kinetic efforts by the armed forces to combat present and emerging security threats. He said that it was against the backdrop that the theme of the workshop was conceptualised:

“The workshop is to elicit proper understanding of conflict sensitive communication to drive home sustainable peace and tranquillity. It beholds the Forth Estate of the Realm to support on going military operations by aligning with our media campaign strategies. The way and manner in which conflict sensitive information is processed and disseminated to the general public could positively or negatively affect national security.”

Director, Defence Information, Major General Benjamin Sawyerr, added his voice: “Nigerian media must work with the military to achieve the desire national security and development. The military and the media should not be seen as working in opposite directions.”

Soldiers foil IPOB’s attempt to kidnap doctors in Imo, kill 1

Soldiers of Sector 3 engaged in Exercise Golden Dawn foiled an attempt by alleged members of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to kidnap a group of medical doctors and nurses.

The medical practitioners known as Doctors on the Move Africa, were said to be providing free medical services to people of Amucha in Njaba Local Government, when the alleged IPOB/ESN members invaded the area.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the soldiers working in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 211 Quick Response Group and the police on receipt of actionable intelligence on the criminal plot, moved in and rescued the medical team:

“After rescuing the team, the troops went after the hoodlums and made contact with them at Amauju in Isu Local Government, Imo State, where they were found enforcing the illegal sit-at-home order. In the fire-fight that ensued, one of the criminals was neutralised, while the others took to their heels.

“One of them, who escaped with gunshot wound was later apprehended by the local vigilante and handed over to the police. The troops recovered one pump action shotgun, five live cartridges, one Lexus 300 XR SUV and a mobile phone.”

General, 7 others killed by terrorists laid to rest

The remains of Brigadier General Dzarma Zurkushu and seven soldiers killed in an attack by members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Askira Uba Local Government, Borno State, have been laid to rest.

At the burial at the Gibson Jalo Military Cantonment, Yola, Adamawa State, President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SSG), Mr Boss Mustapha, said the General and soldiers paid the supreme price in defence of Askira-Uba, Borno State early last month.

He lauded the gallantry exhibited by the deceased in defence of the country and prayed God to condole their families and grant them the fortitude to bear the losses.

Governor Fintiri appreciated the fallen soldiers for their dedication, service and humanity to their fatherland, presented N10million to the family of Zurkushu and another N17million to the families of the other six. He described the late General as a thorough professional, gentle and dedicated to duty.

He ordered the hoisting of the national flag in the state at half-mast for three days in honour of the fallen heroes. He also renamed Lagos Street, Yola, after the deceased General

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, presented the national flags to the next of kin of the late senior officers and soldiers. He prayed God to comfort their families and assured the families that the Nigerian Army would promptly process their emoluments and offer educational scholarships to their children.

Prior to the final interments, service and prayers were held at St Stephen’s Military Church (Prot) and the Central Mosque both at the cantonment, where prayers were offered for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

Insecurity: COAS charges troops to sustain onslaught on terrorists, others

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has charged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to continue to sustain the aggressive offensives against insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals disturbing the peace in the country until they are decimated and surrender.

He gave the charge during visit to 23 Brigade, Yola, Adamawa State. He urged the soldiers to consistently train and bring their combat experiences to bear in tackling the adversaries. He was earlier briefed on the security situation and the activities of the brigade by the Commander, Brigadier General Aminu Garba.

COAS assured the troops that the challenges raised by their commander would receive the desired attention at the army headquarters to enable them perform their duties optimally. He commissioned two blocks of accommodation to improve personnel’s welfare and boost troops’ morale.

In a related development, he commended the support of the government and people of the state to troops of the Nigerian Army. He lauded Governor Fintiri for attending the burial of Brig-Gen Dzarma Zurkushu and 7 other patriots and the financial support rendered to the families of the fallen heroes.

Fintiri extolled the efforts of the troops and the selfless sacrifice of the gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Army in maintaining peace and security. He urged the troops to maintain professionalism in the conduct of their operations. COAS also paid a courtesy call on the Lamido Adamawa, Alhaji Barkindo Aliyu Musdapha. He appreciated Lamido for his support. He expressed gratitude for the peace building effort of the traditional leader through preaching and promotion of peaceful co-existence among people of diverse ethnic extractions in his domain. He urged the monarch to sustain the effort. He solicited the support of the traditional leadership in continually encouraging the people to support the security agencies with credible information to enhance on going operations.

Responding, the Lamido prayed for the success of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in their operational engagements to stem the tide of insecurity and restore peace in the country. He called on all stakeholders and members of the public not to be reclusive, but to support the military and other security agencies in their operations.

Army chief in Gombe, seeks inter-agency cooperation, lauds gov

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, continued his operational and assessment tour of formations and units of the Nigerian Army, when paid a courtesy call on Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, when he visited 301 Regiment, Gombe in Gombe State.

The governor said the presence of the Nigerian Army “has been reassuring, as the people feel safe and secured. The state has continued to enjoy relative peace and tranquillity as a result of cooperation between the state and the NA, as well as other security agencies in the state.”

He assured the COAS of government’s support in relocating the 301 Regiment to a new barracks facility to enable it effectively perform its duties. He lauded the NA and other security agencies for their untiring efforts in ensuring safety and security in the nation. He urged the NA to remain resolute in achieving her constitutional mandate.

COAS told the governor that he was on tour of army formations to obtain first-hand information on the security situation of their areas of responsibility and know their challenges with a view to address them and shore up the morale and fighting will of the troops.

He commended the state for the support accorded the regiment in executing its assigned tasks. He called for a stronger synergy and inter-agency cooperation among government agencies and security services to enhance security in the state.

He was earlier briefed by Commander, 301 Regiment, Col John Mbanefo.

