From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Alliance for Protection of Democracy (APD) has backed the remarks credited to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, where he insisted that democracy would remain.

Irabor, at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Abuja, also assured citizens that the Armed Forces would work with the Police Force, to ensure safe, free and fair general elections in 2023.

APD Secretary, Bimbo Salau, in a statement on Monday, said the assurance coming from the topmost person in the Armed Forces of Nigeria was a big relief for those who are giving negative narratives on the outcome of the elections.

Salau said Irabor’s remarks will not be taken for granted because he has kept to his words to degrade insurgency and has continued to carry men and officers of the Armed Forces along in ensuring their unalloyed loyalty to the constitution.

“This is not the first time the CDS has

reiterated their support for the success of the elections. This is indeed commendable.

“This statement is a message to those who want to cause trouble that they will “land in hot soup” by daring the resolve of the CDS and military to ensure democracy is sustained in Nigeria.

“Nigerians must support the AFN and other security agencies to ensure a peaceful general elections. We can’t afford to add to the current security challenges.

“We in APD commend the CDS and the AFN for unwavering disposition towards sustenance of democracy in our country. Without doubt, Gen. Irabor is showing the way forward positively for his troops,” he said.