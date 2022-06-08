From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Nigeria, Mohammed Alibak, has said the ongoing Iran-Nigeria joint commission is ‌a constructive step in boosting trade diplomacy between both countries.

The envoy lamented the level of trade between Iran and Nigeria, saying despite enjoying a 26-fold growth, the level of trade is not satisfying.

Alibak, in a statement in Abuja, said a high-level delegation from Nigeria, headed by the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, is in Tehran to participate in the sixth Iran-Nigeria joint commission.

Alibak also said the joint commission which is holding after a seven-year interval, is a constructive initiative for further improving bilateral ties and paving the way for boosting trade between the two countries.

Nigeria, Alibak noted, is the most populous country in Africa with a population of more than 220 million people and it is also Africa’s largest economy, with a gross domestic product of more than $430 billion in 2021.

“Nigeria is Iran’s third trade partner in Africa, but given the cordial political ties between Tehran and Abuja and the abundant capacities, the level of bilateral trade ties is not favourable. The value of bilateral trade increased from $5 million in 2019 to $18 million dollars in 2020 and to more than $130 million dollars in 2021. Despite enjoying a 26-fold growth, the level of trade is not satisfying yet and can be far beyond.

“Transportation is one of the most important hurdles hindering Iran’s trade with African counties. To that end, Iran has already started talks with Nigeria as part of efforts to tackle the challenge. Hopefully, the first flight between Tehran and Abuja will operate within the next few months.”

