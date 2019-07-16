United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said there was a “small window” to save the Iran nuclear deal, as he launched a fresh bid to ease tensions in the Gulf.

Hunt has been meeting European Union foreign ministers to raise concerns about Iran breaching some of its commitments. The deal, which involves Iran limiting nuclear activities in return for the easing of economic sanctions, is under pressure after the United States withdrew in 2018.

The summit came amid heightened tensions between the UK and Iran.

The UK seized an Iranian oil tanker earlier this month and, in response, Iran threatened to detain a British oil tanker.

However, Hunt said at the weekend the tanker, Grace 1, could be released if the UK is guaranteed the oil it was carrying is not bound for Syria.

Speaking on his way into the meeting in Brussels, Hunt said the Iran nuclear deal was not dead “yet”, but he warned that if Iran acquired nuclear weapons it would become “a very, very toxic and dangerous situation”.

He added: “Iran is still a good year away from developing a nuclear weapon. We think there is still a closing, but small, window to keep the deal alive.”

Hunt said he would work with the European partners of the deal: France and Germany to find a way to “preserve” the agreement.