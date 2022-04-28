From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Islamic Republic of Iran has responded to reports of the planned national referendum in the territory of Palestine.

Iranian Ambassador to Nigeria Mohammed Alibak, in a statement issued in Abuja, said as a result of the continued expansionist policies, as well as the illegal and inhumane practices of the Zionist regime, the oppressed people of Palestine have been deprived of their inalienable and imprescriptible rights and their living conditions have deteriorated on a daily basis.

Alibak also said such policies and practices, which are in violation of the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the rules of international law, particularly international humanitarian law and human rights, have been systematically intensified due to the failure of the international community in taking serious practical measures to resolve the question of Palestine for more than seven decades.

Alibak said: “Even after the establishment of the United Nations, whereas the Charter of the United Nations had included completely, specific rules regarding territories like Palestine (Chapter XI, Articles 73 and 74), these regulations were not taken into account. Even resolution 181(II) A of the United Nations General Assembly in November 1947 on the partition plan for Palestine also was not implemented because the Palestinian Arabs were against it. Therefore, at the time of the formation of the Zionist regime, the right to self-determination of the people of Palestine was completely disregarded.”

The Iranian envoy further said the necessity of exercising the right to self-determination by the indigenous people of the territory has been clarified fully in the International Court of Justice’s Advisory Opinion of 25 February 2019 on “the legal consequences of the separation of the Chagos Archipelago from Mauritius by the UK.”

“According to this advisory opinion, a country that assumes the trusteeship of a non-self-governing territory cannot, at its own discretion and without observing the right of people to self-determination, detach a territory. As mentioned in this advisory opinion, any detachment that occurred without the consent of the indigenous people is null and void and other countries should avoid such acts.

“Likewise, noting resolution A/RES/194 (III) of 1948 of the United Nations General Assembly On the right of the Palestinian refugees to return to their homeland, this Plan includes all genuine Palestinians. Accordingly, holding a fair and inclusive referendum is the most basic mechanism for nations to achieve their right to self-determination,” Alibak also said.

On the implementation of the plan, the Iranian envoy said it involved four phases which were the enforcing of the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their historical homeland, holding a national referendum among the people of Palestine, including the followers of all religions, who inhabited Palestine before the issuance of the Balfour Declaration, for the self-determination and determination of the political system.

He also listed the establishment of the political system determined by the majority of the people of Palestine and deciding on the status of the non-indigenous residents of Palestine by the political system elected by the majority as parts of the implementation plan.

Alibak further listed the implementation mechanisms which included all people of Palestine, including Muslims, Christians and Jews, having the right to participate in the referendum, among others.