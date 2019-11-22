Iran’s telecommunications minister said on Friday that internet access was prevalent in some parts of the country, but sources said the government was largely restricting access after protests over fuel price hikes.

Mohammad-Javad Jahromi said his ministry was working on restoring full access to the internet across the country.

However, a private IT company told dpa that LTE connections, which most Iranians use on their phones, remain suspended adding that in the capital Tehran, some ADSL connections were working again.

The protests erupted earlier shortly after the government unexpectedly announced a price increase that roughly tripled the cost of petrol.

In an attempt to stem the unrest, authorities shut down most domestic internet access.

Despite the Revolutionary Guard’s declaration that the protests were over, the near-total blackout has remained in effect.

Rights group Amnesty International said 106 demonstrators were killed in clashes with security forces across 21 municipalities.

Tehran called the figure fabricated and said only nine people were confirmed dead while more than 1,000 have been arrested.

Local media report that some of the demonstrators could face the death penalty. (dpa/NAN)