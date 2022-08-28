From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Islamic Republic of Iran, has expressed its readiness to export technical, engineering services and petrochemical products, particularly urea to Nigeria.

The Minister of Petrol of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Javad Owii, stated this during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Iran and Nigeria for cooperation in various fields, including the export of technical and engineering services and petrochemical products (urea).

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with the Nigerian Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, Owii disclosed that Iran and Nigeria had previously held various talks on the sidelines of the meeting of the heads of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Qatar.

“In today’s meeting, according to the previous constructive meetings with the Nigerian side, a favourable memorandum of understanding for cooperation was signed between Iranian companies and Nigeria in various fields of energy, including the export of technical and engineering services to this African country, fuelling gasoline cars using the capabilities of Iranian companies, using the capabilities of Nigerian side for production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the development of Nigerian oil and gas fields,” Owii said.

Owii further said that the reconstruction and modernization of Nigeria’s oil and gas refineries was one of the other highlights of the memorandum of understanding.

“Considering Nigeria’s high capacities in the field of crude oil export and LNG production plants and the export of this energy carrier, we can establish long-term cooperation between the two countries,” Owii stated.