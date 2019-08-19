An Iranian oil tanker detained off Gibraltar last month left the British territory and was headed through the Mediterranean towards Greece yesterday.

Tehran warned any attempt by the United States to seize the Adrian Darya 1 again would be met with “heavy consequences”. The vessel, previously known as the Grace 1, set off at around 11pm local time on Sunday, Refinitiv shipping data showed.

It slowly steered southeast toward a narrow stretch of international waters separating Morocco and the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula. Its destination was not immediately clear, but tracking data suggested it was travelling in the direction of Kalamata in Greece.

Asked whether the US could renew its seizure request, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said: “Such an action, and even the talk of it… would endanger shipping safety in open seas. “Iran has issued the necessary warnings through official channels, especially the Swiss embassy, to American officials not to commit such an error because it would have heavy consequences.”

Switzerland represents American interests in Iran, which has no diplomatic relations with the US. The vessel, which is hauling $130m (£106m) worth of light crude oil, had been in Gibraltar since 4 July amid speculation that it planned to transport its cargo to Syria, in breach of European Union sanctions.

The detention of the vessel prompted Iran to retaliate by seizing the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, heightening already increased tensions in the region. Reports suggested the release of the Iranian ship might mean the Stena Impero could go free.

