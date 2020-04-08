(Ekurd Daily)

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— One new case of coronavirus recorded in Sulaimani province in Iraqi Kurdistan, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) said late on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, a 13-year-old girl from Bazian has been tested positive for coronavirus.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health, there have been 289 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan. A total of 105 patients have recovered, and three people have died from it.

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic. The statistics on Wednesday morning showed that there are over 1,431,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 82,100 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).