From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Head of the Iraqi Parliamentary Party, has called on the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to eliminate from the country, terrorist cells, their facilitators and sponsors.

The Dawn Newspaper of Pakistan reported that Ammar al-Hakim, Chief of Al Hikmah, in a letter to the Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), frowned at the bomb blast at a mosque in Peshawar, while expressing sorrow and grief over the loss of innocent lives.

Meanwhile, the MWM has said the state institutions has failed to perform their duties, even as it said the tragic accident had left the whole country in mourning.

He said some elements were conspiring against Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference, MWM Deputy Secretary General, Allama Ahmad Iqbal Rizvi, said Pakistan was created so that all Muslims could live and exercise their faith freely.

“It is a fact that global forces are conspiring against Pakistan and backing the sectarian extremists to resort to terror tactics, but why the government and courts do not see the massacre of Shias?” he asked.

“The government, despite having all resources, has failed to protect the life of the faithful and the most unfortunate part is that the state has been watching and supporting religious fanaticism over the years,” he added.

Furthermore, a protest demonstration held outside the National Press Club in Islamabad against the Peshawar tragedy.

Addressing the protesters, various speakers said the authorities must have seen the result of “their desire to bring the enemies of the country into mainstream.”

“Extending the hand of friendship to terrorists tantamount to deliberately destroying peace and security of the country,” they said.

Chief of Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, Allama Sajid Naqvi, condemned the Peshawar blast and announced that a nationwide protest would be held.

“Such acts are committed to pit Shia and Sunni citizens against each other, but only our unity can foil the nefarious designs of the terrorists,” Naqvi said in a statement.

“But this [Peshawar] tragedy has also exposed the performance of those responsible for providing security in the country,” he added.