George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Hundreds of angry women from Mmahu Autonomous Community, Egbema in Ohaj/i Egbema council area of Imo state yesterday shut down Sterling Global Oil Company for refusing to pay the burial rites for three members of the community.

It would be recalled that two youths from the community Mike Imo and Abel Chioma were crushed to death on March 8, 2020 by the security van of the company driven by some military personnel escorting a tanker loaded with crude oil out of the village.subsequently, a woman among them later died in the hospital.

Following the protest that had erupted over the death of the youths, Governor Hope Uzodinma had visited the community on Sunday March 9th to commiserate families of the deceased was said to have brokered agreement between the community and the company resulting to Sterling Global reportedly agreeing to pay the families of the deceased the sum of N20 million for burial rites.

However, two months down the line, the company allegedly reneged on its promise, a development that resulted in irate women of the community to besiege the company on yesterday forcing it to stop operating in the community until the burial rites were fully paid.

Spokesperson of the women, Mrs. Ezinne Abigail Chimaokwu, said that the women were not happy about the death of three of their illustrious children by the security trucks belonging to the Sterling Global Oil Company.

According to her, The Sterling Global oil company which owned by Indians have refused to pay the burial rites of N20 million as agreed with the governor Hope Uzodinmma since March who had appealed to people to accept the little token and bury deceased. .

“We can not bury the deceased persons because of the traditional demands which must be perfected to enable them commence their burial process else they won’t be lowered into grave”.

Chimaokwu maintained that as a result of the attitude of the management of the company that the women decided to shut the company and block the roads for the death rites to be paid,and vowed that they would not vacate the entrance of the company until its management complies with their earlier agreement.

They also vowed not to allow the company a thorough fare through their village.

Addressing the women, the Army commander in charge of the company’s security M.S. Akabi who commiserated with them over the deaths ,however expressed surprise that the company had not paid the death rites.

But he appealed to women to conduct their protest in civilized manner without the destruction of the property of the company.

However, efforts to reach the management of the company for its reaction proved abortive.