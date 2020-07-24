George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

There was bedlam yesterday as irate youths burnt down seven houses belonging to suspects allegedly involved in the dastardly rape and murder of one Mrs. Uchechi Okafor at her residence in Umuoyo – Ekwereocha in Amakohia community in Ihitte Uboma council area of Imo state.

Recall that on June 30,2020 assailants had attacked Uchechi Okafor the wife of Francis Chijioke Okafor at her residence at Amakaohia Ekwereocha in Ihitte Uboma , raped and killed her . The assailants had also inflicted grievous bodily harm on her two little children.

The youths also destroyed the Royal family Home of the Ogokes for the alleged involvement of Onyekachi Ogoke, son of Mr. Kelvin Ogoke .

However, Saturday Sun learnt that consequent upon the arrest and disclosure of the alleged involvement of one Mr.Chigozie Okafor, younger brother to the Malaysian based Husband of the deceased woman, the youths mobilized and stormed the homes of the alleged suspects and burnt them.

The angry youths also stormed the neighbouring community of Ndiowerre Umuezeala Nsu in Ehime Mbano council area of the state and destroyed the residence of Romanus Ihekwoeme Osuagwu for the alleged involvement of his son, Peter Onwuka Osuagwu in the raping and killing of Mrs Uchechi Okafor.

Narrating their ordeal in the hands of the riotous youths, Mrs Jennifer Ogoke ,one of the wives of Kelvin Ogoke whose ancestral home was destroyed .

She said, ” We were over whelmed by the hundreds of youths who stormed our home with cutlasses, clubs and even dormar machines with which they used in cutting down trees that fell on the destroyed houses in our compound . My husband , Mr. Kekvin Ogoke and his son Onyekachi and the prime suspect Mr.Chigozie Okafor are still been detained “.