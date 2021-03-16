From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two suspected armed robbers in Mccaiva area of Warri, Delta State, have been lynched by an angry mob.

One of the suspects died in the process while chances of survival of the second suspect are very bleak, as he is in critical condition at the hospital having suffered first degree burns.

The suspects were members of a robbery gang that invaded Mccaiva Road in the oil rich city, the previous night for operation.

But they caught while other members of the colleague escaped.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident in Asaba, said the survival, 25-year old Ola Tuoyo was traced to the hospital by operatives.

“He suffered first degree burn, the suspect confessed to be a member of the robbery syndicate that Invaded Mccaiver road that night, and gave the name of the deceased suspect as Idianmi,” Edafe said.