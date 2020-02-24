George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A member of a notorious robbery gang that had attacked Umuayalum and Isiuzo villages in Egbu community of Owerri North council of Imo State, met his waterloo in the early hours of Monday when he was apprehended and matcheted to death by the irate youths of the community.

The deceased suspect it was learnt was a member of the robbery gang that had invaded the homes of the villagers and robbed them of their valuables including money.

A resident of the village, who did not want his name mentioned recalled that “a man from the neighbouring village, noticed the presence of the hoodlums and quickly alerted his people”.

According to the villager, “a gun battle had ensued when the local vigilante team in the village and scores of youths stormed the scene to confront the robbers. The rampaging robbers were overpowered but the rest ran away, leaving behind the deceased, who was instantly clubbed and matcheted to death.”

Another villager who identified himself as Ndubuisi revealed that the robbery gang had continued to disturb the peace of the community and that as a result when the youths were alerted of the presence of the hoodlums, they came out enmass to assist the vigilance group.

“This gang of robbers has been disturbing the peace of this community and as a result of this constant menace, the youths who came out enmass when they got wind of the presence of the robbers; they came out to support the vigilance group which engaged the robbers in gun fire . And when they fled we chased them until we caught up with one of their members and dealt with him as a warning to the rest”.

However , as at press time the dpokesman of the Imo State police command ,Mr Orlando Ikokwu was yet to reply to enquires from our reporter in relation to the incident.