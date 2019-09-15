Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure



Irate youths on Friday evening attacked the palace of the Alara of Ilaramokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State and beat the wife of the traditional ruler to a pulp.

The monarch, Oba Aderemi Adefehinti, was alleged to have been in disagreement with his people following his alleged refusal to be participating in some traditional festivals in the town.

The monarch who had been enthroned since 1998 was alleged to have stopped participating in the traditional festivals on the ground that he has become a born again Christian.

Trouble started in the town when Oba Adefehinti allegedly refused to show up at the traditional New Yam Festival held in the town.

The monarch was alleged to have shunned the traditional event and failed to perform his royal functions during the annual festival.

An eyewitness told Sunday Sun that “the youths became angry when the monarch failed to come to the venue of the New Yam Festival to perform some rites. So they attacked him at the palace. He had to escape through the exit door of the palace. “

However, the eyewitness said the monarch’s wife, Mrs. Adefehinti was unlucky as she was beaten mercilessly by the angry youths.

She was said to have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (Prof) for the state police command, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident, saying that the monarch and his wife are safe.

He said, “ It was a minor disagreement between the monarch and his subjects and I want to tell you that normalcy has returned to the community now. “