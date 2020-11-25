By Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two persons in Isoko area of Delta State were on Wednesday ran over by a commercial bus belonging to a private transport company in the state.

The victims were among community youths who blocked all entry and exit points of Isoko in protest against the alleged killing of about ten youths from Oleh during an inter-communal clash over a parcel of land with Ozoro last month.

Fresh trouble started when the community youths within Isoko axis decided to blocked their entrance and exit routes, calling for justice for the murdered youths during the said communal clash.

Following the blockade, locals said there was a mad rush by motorists who negotiated internal routes to avoid being trapped at the middle of the protest.

In the process, it was learnt, the commercial bus which apparently lost control as a result of over acceleration ran over the two victims along Owhelogbo Road, killing them on the spot.