singer and songwriter, Ire (Peace Agene) an indigene of Benue State is excited as she wraps up work on her debut EP due for release later this month.

In a chat with TS Weekend an Ire said: “I am so excited! After endless weeks of hard work in the studio, my debut album will be set for release later this month. I want to tell my fans to watch out!”

A statement from her management said: “Ire is a fast rising singer and songwriter. She started piecing lyrics and melodies together from the tender age of eight. As a growing kid, Ire was always found gathering her age mates together and entertaining them with either known songs or fresh self-composed materials.

“She joined a children›s choir alongside her elder sister after which she later joined the adult choir. Ire studied music under different music tutors and learnt to play instruments and master the art of music. She draws her inspiration from everyday life occurrences.”

According to music guru, Seyi Allen, who’s label, Seyi Allen›s Music Machine (SAMM) she is currently signed on: «Ire›s vocal gymnastics and ‘razmatizing’ stage performance has earned her accolades and she will soon conquer Lagos, then Nigeria as a whole.”