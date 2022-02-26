Loving Amanda, a screen adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same title by author/film producer, Laju Iren, joins a line-up of Nollywood movies slated for cinemas during Easter.

According to Iren, the film, which parades A-list actors like Blossom Chukwujekwu, Teniola Aladese, Chinonso Arubayi, and Adesunmbo Adeoye, will present a virtual experience that is second to none.

“We’re pioneering a new kind of release with Loving Amanda. One that we truly believe will serve our audience and mark a turning point for the industry, he said.

Directed by Michael ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogunde, Loving Amanda will be released through an online ticket system where users from all over the world can pay and watch the film during the Easter weekend.