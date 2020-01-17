Tony Ogaga

Actress Ireti Doyle is definitely a happy woman, as she is among the top 10 women who grossed the highest revenue in the last decade.

An excited Ireti Doyle had taken to social media to celebrate her success in Nollywood. Recalling her rough years and how the late Amaka Igwe inspired her, she said: “She (Amaka Igwe) had me pinned to my seat with that penetrating stare of hers, as she listened to my rant about not getting enough work and having doubts about my career choice because of Nollywood’s apathy towards me. She let me finish, her head cocked to one side, eyes contemplating me, chewing her favourite gum… At the end of my tirade, there was a beat on the hand rest of her chair and then she declared abruptly: ‘Nne, rest your leg, let music never start… when music start ehhn, you go dance tire!’

“These were the words Amaka Igwe spoke to me about two decades ago and now we are here. Oluwa Seun! Beyond taking a pause to savour the moment, maybe someone else needs to hear it… ‘nne, rest your feet music never start. When the music start you go dance tire’.”

Ireti Doyle made her mark with movies like Wedding Party 1 & 2 and Merry Men 1 & 2 where she put up superlative performances. Other actresses that made the list include Adesua Etomi and Sola Sobowale.