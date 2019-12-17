Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than 20 Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Sokoto have met to brainstorm on the 2020 budget presented to the House of Assembly by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The International Republican Institute ( IRI) with the support of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is organising a three-day meeting to allow the participation of the public in the budget.

Chairman, Coalition of NGOs in Sokoto, Malam Ibrahim Shuni said the meeting would avail members and other stakeholders go through the 2020 budget submitted to the House of Assembly.

He said the meeting would allow for the study, review and identification of areas that can be corrected in the budget.

The meeting is attended by representatives from the academia, public commentators, media, civil society organizations and persons living with disabilities.

Shuni commended the government for having the citizens participating in the budget process.He said the budget covers citizens’ priorities in education, agriculture, health, water, environment and the economy.

He gave the assurance that Governor Aminu Tambuwal would attend the meeting before its end. He also sthanked the International Republican Institute in Sokoto State for supporting the event.

Special Adviser to the Governor on NGOs and Human Rights, Ubaida Bello Muhammad while declaring the event open assured participants that the government will adopt the the resolutions of the meeting and make positive recommendation to the Assembly.

She also appreciated the IRI for supporting the economic projects in Sokoto.

Abubakar Dangaskiya of IRI Sokoto State commended the NGOs for sustaining the participation of members in budget process for the past seven years.

He recalled that that IRI has engaged key stakeholders on budget processes, particularly members of the State Assembly, civil society organizations, political parties and other marginalized groups with the aim of having more citizens engagement.

“Recently, we held a 4-day training on budget with Kaduna House of Assembly. We supported Sokoto House of Assembly in holding their town hall meetings with their constituents. The outcome of those meetings led to the presentation of motions and bills in the House’s floor, particularly on health, education and WASH.

“A significant numbers of these have been captured in the 2020 budget presented by the state executive to the House of Assembly.” Dangaskiya said.