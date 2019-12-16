Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than twenty Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in Sokoto State, have convened to brainstorm on the 2020 budget presented to the State House of Assembly by the State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The ongoing 3-day meeting was organized by the International Republican Institute ( IRI) with the support of United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Chairman, Coalition of Non Governmental Organizations in Sokoto State (CONSS), Malam Ibrahim Shuni, in his remarks said the meeting was aimed to avail members and other stakeholders go through the 2020 budget submitted before the State House of Assembly in view to study, review and identify necessary observation and correction.

He emphasized the need for the budget to covers the citizens’ priorities in the areas of education, Agriculture Health, Water, Environment and economy development among others.

Shuni commended the State Government for having the citizens participating in budget process. He hinted that the State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal may attend the meeting sessions before its end. The Chairman also thanked the International Republican Institute in Sokoto State for supporting the event.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on NGOs and Human Rights, Hajiya Ubaida Bello Muhammad while declaring the event open assured the participants that the State Government will key into the outcome of the meeting and and make positive recommendation to the State Assembly.

She also expressed appreciation to IRI for supporting developmental activities in Sokoto State, particularly in citizens engagement and women participation.

Earlier, Abubakar Dangaskiya of IRI Sokoto State commended the Coalition for sustaining the participation of members in budget process for about seven years.

He recalled that that IRI has engaged key stakeholders on budget process particularly, members of the State Assembly Civil Society Organizations, Political Parties and other marginalized groups with the aim of having more citizens engagement.

“Recently, we held a 4-day training on budget with Kaduna State House of Assembly members in Kaduna State. Also, we supported Sokoto State House of Assembly members in holding their townhall meetings with their constituents and the outcome of those meetings had led to the presentation of motions and bills in the House’s floor particularly on health, education and WASH.

“A significant numbers of these have been captured in the 2020 budget presented by the State executive to the State House of Assembly.” Dangaskiya further explained.

The meeting is been attending by representatives drawn from academics, public commentators, media, Civil Society Organizations and Persons Living With Disabilities.