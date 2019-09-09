Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The International Republican Institute (IRI), has charged electorates to always demand for the implementation of political parties’ manifestos from their elected representatives.

The institute gave the charge during a Townhall meeting held in Bodinga town, headquarters of Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State, and organized for political party leaders and other stakeholders in Sokoto South Senatorial Zone of Sokoto State.

The meeting attended by both state and local officials of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Sokoto state is to brainstorm on the party manifestos in conformity with the needs and yearning of electorates in the state.

The party Secretary, APC in Bodinga LGA, Bawa Sani Bodinga, in his remarks described electorates at the grassroots as the engine room that could ensure the full implementation of party manifestos.

He added that electorates remained the main beneficiaries of the party manifestos if push for implementation, saying, “the benefit is for us not for those who we voted for. We have the political power to dictate to our elected leaders on what we want and not vice verse.”

Other speakers said the people of the area are anxious to see the implementation of various good policies and programmes that will benefit the electorates.

Earlier, IRI representative in the state, Abubakar Dangaskiya said the meeting was converned as part of effort to entrench good governance and ensure responsive representation.

He added that the institute with support from United States Agency for International Development (USAID) had lined up series of similar townhall meetings across the state, to avails electorates meet with their elected representatives for the benefit of their wellbeing.