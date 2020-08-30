Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State House of Assembly is to enact a law for the establishment of a commission to carter for the rights of persons with disabilities in the state.

Its House Committee Chairman on Social Welfare, Culture and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Kabiru Dauda disclosed this during its public hearing held at the Assembly complex.

The bill which has passed its second reading was sponsored by Hon. Alhaji Maidawa representing Shagari Constituency with Hon. Abubakar Magaji representing Bodinga North Constituency as co-sponsor.

In his opening remarks, Hon Kabiru explained that the bill was referred to the committee with a view to have a broader inputs from stakeholders in the state before its passage into law.

He noted that the law with the bill number PMB-3-2020 is seeking to provide for the prohibition of discrimination against persons with disabilities

“This law provides for the full integration of persons with disabilities into the society and establishes the State Commission for persons with disabilities and vests the commission with the responsibilities for their education, healthcare, social, economic and civil rights.” Kabiru further explained.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Social Welfare and Community Development, Prof. Aisha Madawaki Isah assured the committee of maximum support and inputs to ensure its smooth passage into law.

Other speakers with inputs on the bill include, Programme Officer, Leprosy Mission, Nigeria, Sokoto project, Mr Stephen Okpanachi, Representatives of Civil Society Organizations, JONAPWD and Ministry of Justice.

The Public hearing was organized by the House Committee on Social Welfare, Culture and Poverty Alleviation with the support of International Republican Institute (IRI).