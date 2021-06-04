By Bunmi Ogunyale

Drogheda FC Ireland goalkeeper, David Odumosu has expressed his dreams of playing for Nigeria national U23 team.

Odumosu born by Nigerian parents in a chat via WhatsApp disclosed that he has always been dreaming of wearing the green white green colour of the country hence his decision to reject the offer to play for the Irish team.

The 20-year old former Bay United FC and Glenmuir United FC of Ireland further said he will be delighted if given the opportunity to be in the squad in the nearest future.

According to him, “it has always been my dream to play for the national U 23 team. I have been nursing this dream ever since I am young boy because and I hope that the dream will come to reality one day,” he said.