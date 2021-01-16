By Vivian Onyebukwa

Fashion, they say, evolves. The traditional Iro and buba that we once knew to be sewn in the same, simple roundneck style, has now grown up to wear new looks. It has been modernized to various styles.

This style consists of the traditional Iro (wrapper) and a fitted blouse (long-sleeved, quartered-sleeved or short-sleeve), peplum tops, fitted with puffed sleeves, and many other styles.

Brides find it more comfortable and glamorous than the usual traditional Iro and buba style.

Also, Iro and blouse styles have taken centre stage and is now the latest aso ebi styles.

Whether the top is simple or designer, it adds glamour to the outlook of the woman.

Iro and blouse can be done with any type of lace fabrics and other fabrics like damask.